Complaint filed against AAP leader over tweet

An advocate lodged a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in connection with a tweet he made on Friday regarding the recent Ram temple stone foundation event in Ayodhya.

The complainant stated that Mr. Singh has hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community and insulted the Dalit community. In the tweet, Mr. Singh questioned the presence of Dalit leaders at the Ayodhya event. The complainant alleged that the Minister was lying and trying to cause riots by making such statements. A senior police officer said that the complaint received at Parliament Street police station is being looked into.

Responding to the complaint, Mr. Singh tweeted later in the evening, that he’ll continue to fight for the Dalit community no matter how many cases are registered against him.