Complaint against actor, Twitter MD in Loni case

NEW DELHI

18 June 2021 00:14 IST

The Delhi Police received a complaint against Swara Bhaskar, Manish Maheshwari, Twitter MD and others in connection with Loni incident where a man from a minority community was attacked, officials said on Thursday.

“We have received a complaint against Swara Bhaskar, Manish Maheshwari, Twitter MD and others at Tilak Marg police station. It is under inquiry,” a senior officer said.

In a video on social media, an elderly Muslim man had accused four men of beating him up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

Meanwhile, a police team, which is probing the ‘Covid Toolkit’ matter, was sent to Bengaluru where they questioned Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari.

The police, however, did not divulge further details of the questioning.