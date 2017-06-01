Complainant in PWD case ‘fired at’

Two unidentified persons on Wednesday opened fire at the car of Rahul Sharma, the complainant in the PWD “scam”, in which a relative of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an accused.
Mr. Sharma, who escaped unhurt, said he was travelling towards Ghaziabad when two persons on a motorcycle overtook his car and opened fire near Gaur International School. Founder of NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation, he claimed that the attack was a fallout of the cases lodged by the ACB on the basis of his complaint alleging irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi in 2015.
