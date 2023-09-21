Complainant in Nasir-Junaid murder case alleges frame-up in Nuh violence case

September 21, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - NUH:

Booked in a case pertaining to violence at Nuh’s Badkali Chowk during Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31, Ismail, 65, the complainant in the Rajasthan’s Nasir-Junaid murder case, has alleged that he was being implicated and demanded an impartial probe into the matter.

Mr. Ismail, the cousin of Nasir, has written to the Haryana Home Secretary, and Director General of Police seeking a probe into the case by an independent agency and demanded that he should not be arrested till the time the investigation was completed.

Nuh Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijarniya, said the police had received a complaint against Ismail for being involved in the riots and his role was being investigated into. “if he is not involved then he shouldn’t bother at all,” said Mr. Bijarniya.

Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, -- both residents of Ghatmika village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district -- were allegedly abducted and murdered by cow vigilantes. The charred bodies of the two were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district in February this year. Five persons, including Bajrang Dal member, Monu Manesar, are accused in the case.

In his application, Mr. Ismail alleged that he was being implicated in the Nuh violence case to create pressure on him to not depose in the Nasir-Junaid murder case at Rajasthan. He said that probe was underway against 26 people in the double murder case and the accused were politically connected.

He expressed apprehension that false evidence can be created against him. The elderly said the crime scene was around 50 km from his village Ghatmika, and there was no direct conveyance available to the place. He said he was not connected to the case and same can be verified with the location of his mobile phone on the day of incident.

Mr. Ismail is one of 19 accused named in FIR No. 136 pertaining to attack on the police team. According to Assistant Sub-Inspector, Nuh Police, Ashok Kumar, the complainant in the case, he was deployed at Badkali Chowk on July 31 with other police personnel when a 600-strong mob gathered around 2-30 p.m. and resorted to violence. The mob attacked the police team with iron rods and sticks, torched six motorcycles belonging to them and also vandalised the shops and set them ablaze, said the FIR. The case has been registered on charges of attempt to murder, rioting, destruction of evidence, and causing enmity between different groups, among others, under the Indian Penal Code.

When contacted, Mr. Kumar said that accused in the case, including Ismail, were identified with the help of the locals present at the crime scene.

Mr. Ismail told The Hindu over phone that the Nuh Police had never contacted him to probe his role. “I have not received any summons or phone calls from the police regarding the case,” he said. The elderly claimed he learnt about the registration of the case two weeks ago when some youth from his village were arrested by the Nuh Police in connection with the violence.

Granting bail to Rasid, 28, also an accused in FIR 136, Additional Sessions Judge, Nuh, Ajay Sharma, in his order on September 18, observed that “there is no video or closed-circuit television footage of the incident” and the applicant was arrested merely on the basis of secret information. His counsel, Tahir Hussain Ruparya, said many accused in the case were granted bail as there was no evidence to connect them to the violence.

Congress Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed, in a press conference, on Tuesday said the registration of case against Ismail exposed the functioning and the mentality of the Nuh Police.

(EOM)