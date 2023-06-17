ADVERTISEMENT

Complainant against Rajasekhar arrested, claims Rakhi Birla

June 17, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

AAP MLA and Deputy Assembly Speaker Rakhi Birla. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Deputy Assembly Speaker Rakhi Birla claimed that a man named Nakul Kashyap, who had accused Special Secretary (Services) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar of making casteist remarks, had been arrested by the police. She charged Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena with “shielding” Mr. Rajasekhar. The police, however, said Mr. Kashyap had been called only for an “inquiry”.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Ms. Birla said, “Kashyap was arrested on Thursday. The IAS officer [Mr. Rajasekhar] was summoned by the SC/ST Committee (of the Assembly). He tried to force Kashyap to withdraw his complaint.”

