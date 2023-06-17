HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complainant against Rajasekhar arrested, claims Rakhi Birla

June 17, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
AAP MLA and Deputy Assembly Speaker Rakhi Birla.

AAP MLA and Deputy Assembly Speaker Rakhi Birla. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Deputy Assembly Speaker Rakhi Birla claimed that a man named Nakul Kashyap, who had accused Special Secretary (Services) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar of making casteist remarks, had been arrested by the police. She charged Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena with “shielding” Mr. Rajasekhar. The police, however, said Mr. Kashyap had been called only for an “inquiry”.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Ms. Birla said, “Kashyap was arrested on Thursday. The IAS officer [Mr. Rajasekhar] was summoned by the SC/ST Committee (of the Assembly). He tried to force Kashyap to withdraw his complaint.”

Related Topics

Delhi / executive (government)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.