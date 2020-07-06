‘Compensation scheme should cover healthcare staff not on COVID-19 duty’

New Delhi

Plea in HC also wants insurance cover scheme for nurses

The High Court on Monday sought the Centre and Delhi government’s reply on a plea seeking an extension of the compensation scheme to cover the death of healthcare workers who were not on COVID-19-related duty — on a “case-by-case basis”.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan remarked that “an individual assessment on a case-by-case basis will have to be made whether the healthcare worker contracted the disease because of his or her duties”. This comes after advocate Manoj V. George, appearing for Distress Management Collective, urged that instead of “absolutely” leaving healthcare workers who are not on COVID-19-related duty out of the compensation scheme, it could be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Mr. George said many healthcare workers have died of COVID-19 who were not on virus-related duty. He cited the example of a blood bank worker and a nurse. “This could be because of symptomatic patients visiting hospitals,” he contended.

Helpline for workers

The court also asked the Delhi government to respond to suggestion for setting up an exclusive helpline for healthcare workers to complain against private hospitals for failing to provide N-95 masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and other protective gear.

The Delhi government will also respond to suggestions to extend insurance protection, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, to nurses working in private hospitals and nursing homes; and that the insurance premium be paid by authorities at least for the limited period during the COVID-19 situation.

The court has listed the case for further hearing on July 17.