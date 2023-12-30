ADVERTISEMENT

Compensation scheme for victims of lynching gets Delhi L-G’s approval

December 30, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The word ‘victim’ now includes guardian or legal heir of a person affected by mob violence or lynching

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Govenor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the Delhi government’s proposal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved an amendment to the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The amended scheme will now provide ex gratia to those affected by mob violence and lynching.

According to an official, the amendment changes the definition of the word ‘victim’ in the scheme to include the guardian or legal heir of a person who has suffered loss, injury or death in mob violence or lynching.

An interim relief was proposed for the victim(s) or the deceased’s kin within 30 days of the incident, the official added.

2018 SC direction

The proposal was submitted by the Delhi government more than five years after the Supreme Court issued a direction to State governments, another Raj Niwas source said.

On July 17, 2018, the apex court directed States to prepare within one month of the judgment a scheme to provide compensation to victims of mob violence and lynching in accordance with provisions of Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The court had instructed the State governments to give due regard to the nature of bodily injury, psychological injury, and loss of earnings, while disbursing compensations.

The Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018, was notified in 2019. However, the compensation component for lynching and mob violence victims was not covered in it.

