Compensation announced is paltry: Cong.

19 May 2021 23:21 IST

Party demands ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh and ₹10,000 monthly pension to family of COVID victims

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday said it was a travesty of justice that the Delhi government has offered a “paltry” sum of ₹50,000 as ex-gratia to families in which a member had died of COVID.

The Delhi Congress said that the government was the “prime culprit” for the death of thousands of people due to the incompetent handling of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar and former DPCC president Subhash Chopra demanded that a sum of ₹4 lakh should be paid as ex-gratia to every COVID death along with ₹10,000 monthly pension to families who lost their breadwinners and children who lost their parents. They also demanded that ₹50,000 be paid to those who were treated in ICUs and needed ventilator.

Mr. Chopra alleged that many people succumbed to the pandemic than the official figures released by the government. Thousands have died in the last few weeks alone and the government has not accounted for the deaths occurred in home isolation, he said.

The Delhi Congress said that the State government’s failure to get vaccines from available sources has put back Delhi’s inoculation drive by several months, which raises the chances of the COVID-19 making another sudden surge.