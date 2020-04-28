Compensation announced for families of SDMC workers

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation approved relief measures for those involved in frontline services provided by the civic body, South Delhi Mayor Sunita Kangra said on Monday.

If doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, malaria workers, sanitation workers, gardeners or other field workers die while performing their duties to combat COVID-19, their families will be given a compensation of ₹10 lakh, she added.

The cost of treatment for those involved in such frontline jobs who contract the virus will also be borne by the municipal corporation. The Mayor, however, sought to assure that all precautions were being taken to ensure safety of all workers.