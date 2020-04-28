Compensation announced for families of SDMC workers

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation approved relief measures for those involved in frontline services provided by the civic body, South Delhi Mayor Sunita Kangra said on Monday.
If doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, malaria workers, sanitation workers, gardeners or other field workers die while performing their duties to combat COVID-19, their families will be given a compensation of ₹10 lakh, she added.
The cost of treatment for those involved in such frontline jobs who contract the virus will also be borne by the municipal corporation. The Mayor, however, sought to assure that all precautions were being taken to ensure safety of all workers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.