Compensate cracker traders, LoP tells govt.

New Delhi

10 November 2020 03:10 IST

Congress blames CM for pollution levels

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has asked the Delhi government to compensate the traders as they suffered losses owing to the ban on crackers.

“Sale of green firecrackers in Delhi was allowed by the AAP government. For this, licenses were issued to shopkeepers. Businessmen purchased huge amounts of firecrackers by taking loans,” said Mr. Bidhuri, adding: “Now with the government's sudden ban on the sale of green firecrackers, these traders have obviously suffered huge losses,” he also said.

On the other hand, DPCC chief Ch. Anil Kumar said the government should take immediate steps under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to check the rising air pollution here.

The air quality has been in the “severe” category for the fifth consecutive day. Mr. Kumar held the government responsible for the soaring pollution levels. He said the pollution levels had made it worse for those infected with COVID-19. He demanded that steps be taken by the government to ensure their respiratory health.

Cong. on ban of crackers

The Congress said traders, who bought large quantities of green crackers expecting a bumper sale during Diwali, should be provided adequate financial compensation as the government took the decision to ban crackers at the last moment.