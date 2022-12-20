Company in Agra sold acid used in Dwarka attack: police

December 20, 2022 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Monday said they have identified the Agra-based seller which, on Flipkart, sold the acid that three men had used to attack a schoolgirl in Dwarka.

A senior police officer said the interrogation of the three accused — Sachin Arora, 20, Harshit Agarwal, 19 and Virender Singh, 22 — had revealed that the acid had been bought from Flipkart. Subsequently, the police wrote to the e-commerce website for details of the seller.

“The seller has been identified as an Agra-based pharmaceutical company, which sold 100 ml acid for ₹600,” the officer said, adding that that a notice will be issued to Flipkart soon and relevant legal provisions will be added to the existing case.

On December 14, a Class XII student was attacked with acid on her way to school by two bike borne men near Dwarka Mor Metro station. The police said that Arora, the main accused, had planned the attack because she had allegedly stopped talking to him.

