Commuters face traffic snarls as farmers intensify agitation

Commuters faced heavy traffic jams as the Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at several points on Monday due to the farmers’ agitation.
The roads at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders were cordoned off by the Delhi police and have been dug up to cut off any road link. The police has plastered huge nails onto it to stop entry of tractors to prevent the Republic Day-like scene in Delhi.
Obstruction points
Around 100 companies of security personnel have been deployed at borders and various obstruction points have been made to ensure the farmers do not cross the border and jump into the national capital.
The farmers have continued to camp borders amid heavy security deployment for over two months now.
The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the affected areas and suggested alternative routes. “Traffic will remain affected on Road no. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to closing of border,” it tweeted.
The suggested diversion points include Akshardham Setu towards Akshardham, NH-9, Max Hospital cut NH-24 towards Hassanpur depot, Ghazipur roundabout towards Anand Vihar, Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi, Kondli Pul towards Ghazipur roundabout.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation stated that the entry/exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border stations were closed.
