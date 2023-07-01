HamberMenu
Commuters can now carry up to two sealed liquor bottles in Delhi Metro

DMRC official says change in rules had been made towards end of previous year

July 01, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Earlier, carrying alcohol was only permitted in the Airport Express Line.

Earlier, carrying alcohol was only permitted in the Airport Express Line. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Metro on Friday tweeted that each commuter may carry up to two sealed alcohol bottles in its premises.

The tweet was issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in response to a user’s query, with a senior DMRC official adding that the change in rules had been made towards the end of the previous year.

According to an earlier order, carrying alcohol was banned in the metro, except on the Airport Express Line.

“However, subsequently, a committee comprising of officials from the CISF (Centra Industrial Security Force) and DMRC reviewed the list. As per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on all lines of the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line,” an official statement said.

As per the statement, drinking alcohol in the trains and metro premises remains strictly prohibited.

“In case, any commuter is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law,” the official added.

Delhi / transport / public transport / Delhi Metro

