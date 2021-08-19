Community policing drive inaugurated

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana inaugurated a community policing programme ‘Ummeed’ in the North-East district on Wednesday. Mr. Asthana also highlighted the achievements of a community-based organisation Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti.

He said that since it is not feasible to deploy policemen in every nook and corner, a self-disciplined and service-oriented society is required to assist the police to establish peace and harmony.

“Crime has no religion and only a few anti-social elements spoil the social environment. Such unscrupulous elements need to be identified and dealt with as per law,” he said.

“We live in an age of technology, and economic progress can be attained only in a peaceful environment. We should all strive to live together in harmony,” said Mr. Asthana, while hailing ‘Ummeed’ as an initiative to strengthen the common chord of togetherness and mutual trust between communities in order to live peacefully in the spirit of coexistence.

Mr. Asthana added that there was no place for violence in society as India was known for unity in diversity.