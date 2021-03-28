Communal riots: AAP and BJP spar over compensation

New Delhi

28 March 2021 00:26 IST

The AAP on Saturday said that the Delhi government has not only given a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of Ankit Sharma, an IB official who died during the riots here last year, but has also offered a job to his brother.

“Whenever there is a murder, BJP gives it a communal colour and incites hatred among people, but does nothing to help anyone. The IB comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. AAP wants to know what the BJP and the Central government have done for late Ankit Sharma and his family over the last one year,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The party also said that compensation of around ₹26 crore has been provided to 2,221 citizens who suffered due to the riots, which broke out in February last.

Responding to AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the BJP stood by the families of all those killed in the riots, including Ankit Sharma, immediately after tragedy struck them.

“We, as a political party, also extended emotional support to all bereaved families, including that of Ankit Sharma, at a time when AAP was standing with Sharma’s killer, Councilor Tahir Hussain. Our sister organisations of Sangh Parivar extended material support to all families,” Mr. Kapoor said.