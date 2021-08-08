Communal harmony, fairness is of utmost importance: Asthana

Police Commissioner lays emphasis on community engagement, scientific probes

An Open House will be held for Delhi Police officials every Friday for those who want to share grievances, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana said during an address on Saturday.

Mr. Asthana’s video address was attended by over 10,000 police personnel of all ranks. Assuring that no police person shall face any difficulty for bonafide discharge of duty, Mr. Asthana reportedly said it is the job of the senior leadership to take care of the force as mentors and not find faults with them unnecessarily.

In addition to the Open House, fairness and transparency will be ensured in matters of postings and transfers “by taking into account the strength and expertise of the officers, which will be examined by the Police Establishment Board”. “In this regard, an exercise has been launched by an internal committee to categorise police stations in terms of their intensity of law and order, crime, communal sensitivity, VIP intensiveness and logistics intensiveness for posting of appropriately skilled officers to bring in more professionalism,” the police said in a statement.

Speaking about investigations, Mr. Asthana said Station House Officers, Inspectors and Investigating Officers should concentrate on evidence-based policing and scientific investigation.

Police credibility

“Most of the battle of investigation is fought in the court when evidence is appreciated. If undertaken properly from the beginning, cases will result in conviction and enhance police credibility. The Commissioner said that professional work will earn respect of the masses as well as the courts,” the statement added.

Mr. Asthana said communal harmony is of utmost importance and it has to be maintained by the police through engagement with leaders and respectables of all communities. Insisting on fairness and impartiality, he added: “Criminals have no religion or community and strict action on criminals be done unequivocally.”

Ahead of Independence Day, Mr. Asthana directed officials to enlist cooperation of street vendors, small shop keepers, auto drivers, rickshawalas etc. “who act as our eyes and ears” against terrorists and criminals.