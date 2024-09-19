GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Commoner Kejriwal’ is a drama to fool people: BJP

Published - September 19, 2024 12:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Wednesday hit out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying its claim that Arvind Kejriwal will lead a “commoner’s life” after quitting as the Delhi Chief Minister is part of a long-winded “political drama” that will be played out over several days in an attempt to “fool people”.

The ruling party will try to portray Mr. Kejriwal as a “common man” ahead of the upcoming Assembly poll in the Capital, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, adding that the “first episode of the drama” will unfold when the AAP chief vacates the CM’s official residence.

“Kejriwal will soon stage the drama of vacating his Sheesh Mahal. After that, Atishi, whom he has nominated as the next Chief Minister, will request him to stay, but he will refuse,” Mr. Sachdeva said at a press conference.

“The script of their drama is long. It will continue for a while. Kejriwal, who faces corruption charges, will start living in a slum or some small flat so that AAP uses it to gain sympathy,” he said.

Mr. Sachdeva added that “in the next stage”, Mr. Kejriwal will “give up his luxury car” and move around in a modest vehicle as he used to before assuming the CM’s chair.

“Then, we will see Kejriwal’s wife buying vegetables from a street vendor. Later, a relative of theirs might fall ill and be admitted to a government hospital’s general ward, from where a photograph of a concerned-looking Kejriwal will emerge,” the BJP leader said.

In response to AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s claim that if voted to power, the BJP would end the free welfare schemes run by the Delhi government, Mr. Sachdeva accused the ruling party of “misleading” the public. He said that only a few months ago, the Lieutenant-Governor had asserted that the free services, including electricity, water, and ration, will continue unabated.

