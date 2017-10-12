Committee to inspect godowns, shops

Following the Supreme Court ban on sale of crackers in the National Capital Region till November 1, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, has set up a committee to carry out inspection of cracker godowns and shops and said that no temporary licences would be granted to set up retails shops for sale of crackers as part of the measures to enforce the order.

Stock checking

Issuing directions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Vinay Pratap Singh formed a committee comprising a Tehsildar and a pollution official, among others, to inspect the cracker godowns and shops in areas under their jurisdiction in the supervision of the respective Sub-Divisional Officers. The committee will record the stock of crackers and again inspect it before and after two days of Diwali and submit report to the DC office.

In urban areas, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Joint commissioner; Secretary, Municipal Council and their taxation, engineering and sanitation wings will ensure that crackers are not sold in the district. In rural areas, the monitoring team would comprise Block Development and Panchayat Officers and Gram Sachivs. Both the teams would act under the supervision of respective SDMs. The police have been directed to restrict the movement of crackers in or out of the district.

Pollution watch

In view of possible increase in pollution levels around Diwali, Mr. Singh has directed the MCG officials to constitute teams to stop burning of garbage and crop residue in their respective areas of jurisdiction. The Department of Town and Country Planning and the Haryana Urban Development Authority officials have been told to constitute teams for implementation of National Green Tribunal’s orders on construction sites. Similarly, the Public Works Department officials have been directed to sprinkle water on unpaved roads and those with heavy traffic and increase frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads.