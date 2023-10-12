ADVERTISEMENT

Committee to inquire about allegations of constructing Pathankot-Manali highway on flood plains

October 12, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 

The National Green Tribunal has formed a joint committee to look into the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructing a four-lane highway from Kiratpur to Manali and Pathankot to Mandi, allegedly in flood-prone areas close to the Beas River. 

The committee has been directed to examine the issue and submit a report within eight weeks. 

“On the limited issue relating to construction on the flood plain area, we deem it proper to call for a report from a joint Committee comprising of the Executive Engineer, in-charge of NHAI, officer deputed by Member Secretary, CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) and the Member Secretary, HPPCB (Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board),” the NGT said in an order dated October 9. 

The Member Secretary of the HPPCB has been appointed as the nodal agency. The court gave the directions on the basis of a letter petition sent to the NGT by a person.

The applicant also raised other allegations in the letter petition such as existing buildings being targeted for demolition instead of utilising an effective plan among others. 

