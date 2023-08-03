HamberMenu
Committed to provide quality education to poor: Kejriwal

August 03, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Delhi government is committed to provide the best educational facilities to the poor and underprivileged children in its schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, after inaugurating a Delhi government school in Sangam Vihar.

“It is a misconception that underprivileged students aren’t sharp enough. If given the right platform, they can outshine everyone,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The CM also announced that the school would be named after B.R. Ambedkar to pay tribute to the social reformer’s vision for a just and equitable society. Not just education but water supply-related problems in the area will also be addressed soon, he added.

However, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed the government over water shortage in Sangam Vihar and Deoli.

