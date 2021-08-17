‘Committed to meet 24x7 water demand’

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the Delhi government is constructing ‘unique water extraction wells’ to meet the 24x7 water demand in the city and they will leave no stone unturned to bring the project to reality.

Mr. Jain reviewed the progress of the water supply project with officials of the Delhi Jal Board, the Minister’s office said in a statement.

“All work related to underground reservoirs (UGRs), boring, tubewells and sewage treatment plants should be completed in time so that the objectives of Yamuna cleaning and 24x7 water supply can be achieved,” Mr. Jain said.

He added that local augmentation should be done at underground reservoirs wherever groundwater levels are high for increasing the underground reservoir capacity. The Minister also said that RO systems will be installed“wherever required along with tubewells to ensure the best quality water for people”.