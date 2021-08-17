Commission agent heldfor posing as CBI official

Fake ID card seized from impersonator

A man, who works as a commission agent for taxi trips and property rental, has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as a CBI official, police said Monday.

DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the accused has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar. He was arrested from Kishangarh on Sunday.

Police said that on Independence Day, Yadav was riding his bike when the police deployed at Sanjay Van asked him to stop. But he tried to escape. Police then erected barricades and held him.

He was found to be drunk and he impersonated himself as a CBI inspector with an ID card hanging around his neck. But after a close look, the card was found to be fake, they said. During interrogation, he accepted that he made it himself and used it whenever the police in Delhi and elsewhere stopped him, police said, adding that his fake identity card, voter ID, driving licence and Aadhaar card were seized.