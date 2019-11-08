‘Commercial complex above Bhikaji metro station planned in 2012’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday told the National Green Tribunal that the construction of a commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station was planned in 2012 and was not an afterthought, contrary to the allegations made in a plea.

The NGT was told that the space concerned was allotted by the Land and Development Office on a permanent basis.

“Property development by the DMRC is in line with global examples as metros are highly capital-intensive projects. The commercial activities, apart from enhancing the appearance and ambience of the stations, will add to non-fare box revenue of the DMRC. It will also attract more commuters to the metro system,” it said.

Earlier, the NGT had ordered a status quo on the construction of the complex after a plea alleged that the space was designated for parks, as per Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021. The plea had alleged that the “illegal” construction was in violation of MPD-2021.

The DMRC contended: “Development control norms for metro stations and railway stations/terminals in MPD-2021 stipulate that metro stations along with Property Development [composite development] up to a maximum area of three hectares shall be permitted in all-use zones, except in recreational and regional park or Ridge, Heritage and Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone.”