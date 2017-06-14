Coming together to heal and fight back

The families of the Uphaar fire tragedy victims held their first meeting at the residence of 72-year-old Naveen Sawhney in Anand Niketan in the last week of June 1997. It was at that meeting that they decided to take legal action against the Ansals, owners of the cinema. “There was no looking back after that. We became one big family,” said Mr. Sawhney, who was 52 years old when he lost his 21-year-old daughter Tarika.

He told The Hindu that no one was allowed to take part in the meetings except for immediate family as they were scared that someone would “reveal the details of the meetings” to the people they were fighting.

Shayam Nagpal, 59, who lost his wife Madhu Pandey Nagpal, said they started meeting regularly to discuss the proceedings of the case, actions to be taken and events to be organised.

At the havan ceremony on Tuesday, the 28 families vowed to continue their fight for justice despite being disappointed by the Supreme Court verdict.

Expressing gratitude towards Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy’s president Neelam Krishnamoorthy, the families said that she is the main reason why they have stuck together and continue to fight.