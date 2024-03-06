Coming soon: metro link between AIIMS, Jhajjar, and Delhi

March 06, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

The Haryana government has decided to connect the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jhajjar, with the national capital through the metro.

At a meeting to review various metro projects in Chandigarh on Wednesday, State Chief Secretary and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) chairperson Sanjeev Kaushal said the government had decided to establish a metro link between New Delhi and the NCI in Jhajjar’s Badsa village. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has given the approval for a fresh ridership assessment.

Mr. Kaushal informed the HMRTC board members that a techno-feasibility study was under way on extending the existing metro line from Ballabhgarh to Palwal, covering a distance of about 25 km, to meet the growing transportation demand in these areas. The report to evaluate the potential for a metro line connecting Bahadurgarh and Asoda is expected by April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the proposed Sector 56-Panchgaon metro line, for which a detailed project report is being prepared, has been realigned to include the Sector 56-Vatika Chowk stretch as well.

The 36-km-long project with 28 elevated stations aims to ensure convenient access for commuters. Efforts are under way to explore the feasibility of constructing a double-decker viaduct for a potential metro line connecting Faridabad and Gurugram, offering an innovative solution to space constraints, said Mr. Kaushal.

Tenders have also been floated for crucial aspects like geotechnical investigations and detailed design consultancy for the Millennium City Centre-Cyber City metro line, for which the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16.

He said that these developments underscored the State government’s commitment to enhancing public transportation infrastructure across Haryana and that upon completion, these projects will improve connectivity, alleviate traffic congestion, and provide residents with faster and more convenient travel options.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT