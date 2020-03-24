Coming fiscal, Capital to get improved roads, wider bridges and new flyovers

New flyovers, wider bridges and improved roads are on the anvil for the coming fiscal, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Monday. He also said that the Delhi government had delivered on its promise of installing CCTV cameras across the city.

A three-lane flyover from the Munirka petrol pump to the Central base Post Office which was part of corridor improvement work on the Outer Ring Road from IIT to NH 8 had been completed, he said. The second part of the project, a two-lane underpass at the junction of Inner Ring Road, Benito Jaurez Marg and San Martin Marg would be completed by June-end, he added.

Increase in traffic

To address what he termed was “a steady increase” in traffic on the roads, for which there was a need to improve road infrastructure, he said the “improvement of road infrastructure” scheme with an outlay of ₹193 crore had been proposed.

“As I announced in the last budget, the work of widening of bridges on NH-10 at Rampura, Tri Nagar-Inderlok and Karampura has been started. About 20% work has been completed and entire project will be completed in 2020-21,” he said.

“I had announced in my last budget speech to install 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras — 2,000 cameras per Assembly Constituency – I am happy to inform that about 1.32 lakh CCTV cameras have already been installed and now our government has increased the total number of cameras from 1.4 lakh to 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras for RWAs and market associations,” he said.

Work related to phase-II, in relation to an additional 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras, he said, had also been started and would be completed in 2020-21 for which he proposed an outlay of ₹250 crore in addition to ₹150 crore provided in the revised estimates of 2019-20.

The Delhi government, he said, will also replace all the street lights on Public Works Department roads with energy efficient LED lights which would reduce the running cost of electricity bills for street lights from ₹6 crore per month to ₹3 crore per month.

Wi-Fi facility

“This project’s cost shall be ₹100 crore and the work will be taken up in the year 2020-21…Our government is committed to provide the facility of free use of Wi-Fi to the general public by installing about 11000 Wi-Fi hotspots. The work has been started and about 2000 Wi-Fi Hotspots have been installed,” he said.

“Construction of three new projects: a slip road bridge on Kondli Bridge and additional bridge over Ghazipur drain to widen the road from Hindon Canal to Dharmashila and work to the new Ashok Nagar Metro Station will be started during the year 2020-21. All three projects will save people’s valuable time and will also save their energy and money,” he said.