Come clean on tree felling in Ridge area: Bharadwaj to L-G  

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday asked Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena to come clean on the felling of trees in the Ridge’s Satbari area, saying the affidavits submitted by various officers in the Supreme Court suggest that Mr. Saxena was either “complicit” in the illegal action or “wilfully ignorant” of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the trees were cut without the apex court’s permission for the construction of a road, and now “officers are lying to protect the L-G”.

Raj Niwas did not offer a comment on Mr. Bharadwaj’s allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affidavits were filed in response to the question raised by the apex court as to whether the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or its officers instructed the contractors to fell the trees on the basis of oral directions issued by Mr. Saxena on February 3 during a site inspection.

The L-G is the DDA Chairperson.

Addressing reporters, the Minister said, “Mr. Saxena needs to come clean on whether he was misled by the officers that necessary permission had been granted to cut trees in Satbari.”

“There were dozens of officers present (at the site) but none of them pointed to the L-G that he was giving illegal directions,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

He asked if the trees were cut by misleading the L-G, then why hasn’t Mr. Saxena suspended the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Environment), and other officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.