Come clean on tree felling in Ridge area: Bharadwaj to L-G  

Published - August 26, 2024 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday asked Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena to come clean on the felling of trees in the Ridge’s Satbari area, saying the affidavits submitted by various officers in the Supreme Court suggest that Mr. Saxena was either “complicit” in the illegal action or “wilfully ignorant” of it.

The Minister said the trees were cut without the apex court’s permission for the construction of a road, and now “officers are lying to protect the L-G”.

Raj Niwas did not offer a comment on Mr. Bharadwaj’s allegations.

The affidavits were filed in response to the question raised by the apex court as to whether the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or its officers instructed the contractors to fell the trees on the basis of oral directions issued by Mr. Saxena on February 3 during a site inspection.

The L-G is the DDA Chairperson.

Addressing reporters, the Minister said, “Mr. Saxena needs to come clean on whether he was misled by the officers that necessary permission had been granted to cut trees in Satbari.”

“There were dozens of officers present (at the site) but none of them pointed to the L-G that he was giving illegal directions,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

He asked if the trees were cut by misleading the L-G, then why hasn’t Mr. Saxena suspended the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Environment), and other officials.

