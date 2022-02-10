College student runs car over man; efforts on to arrest him

Accused dragged victim on the car’s bonnet before fleeing the spot

A 23-year-old college student allegedly hit a man with his four-wheeler in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash on Tuesday, the police said.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said they received an information at 6 p.m. on Monday about a hit-and-run incident where a college student, hit a 37-year-old man with his car and dragged him on the car’s bonnet before fleeing the spot.

“The injured has been shifted to Max Hospital and is currently unfit for statement. A case under IPC Section pertaining to rash driving has been lodged. Further investigation is being carried out,” the DCP said.

The police added that the offending vehicle has been identified and seized while efforts are being made to arrest the accused. “We are trying to identify the accused and CCTV cameras are being analysed,” a senior police officer said. The victim is a city-based businessman.