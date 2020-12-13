College student arrested for kidnapping minor girl

NEW DELHI

13 December 2020 00:16 IST

18-year-old had befriended her on Facebook and subsequently lured her to marry him, say police

An 18-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Delhi after befriending her on Facebook, and subsequently luring her to marry him, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said that the accused has been identified as Shoyab Khan, who’s pursuing Bachelors in pharmacy from a college at his hometown in Rajasthan’s Alwar. He was arrested from Badarpur border on December 9 and the kidnapped girl was also rescued, he said.

The police said that a probe was initiated into the matter after the girl’s father approached the police at Rajouri Garden station on October 23 stating that his 15-year-old daughter was kidnapped by an unknown person.

During investigation, call detail records and the girl’s social media accounts, including Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp were scrutinised.

It was then revealed that the victim received several messages from a particular Facebook account of a person named Shoyab Khan and the location of the alleged account was found to be active in Mewat region.

Raids conducted

Raids were conducted at Mewat and a police officer also disguised himself as a local to gather whereabouts. The accused, however, was arrested from near Badarpur.

The police said that Shoyab — after kidnapping the girl from Delhi — took her to various States, including Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Muzaffarpur in Bihar but later he left her alone in an autorickshaw at Badarpur border and fled away.

During probe, theaccused allegedly revelaed that he created a Facebook account and had 4,845 friends on his list. Khan further disclosed that he sent a friend request to the victim, which she accepted last year on July 5 . Later on, they both became good friends and started chatting frequently. Khan started forcing her to get married to him, he added.

On October 22 this year, Khan came to Delhi and forced victim to get married with him.

He took her to Muzaffarpur in Bihar where they stayed for one day at his friend’s place and next day, they moved to Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, where they stayed at his friend’s place, the DCP said.

On October 26, Khan left Azamgarh with the girl and reached old Faridabad metro station from where he hired one auto rickshaw to Badarpur Border but he left the victim inside the auto rickshaw at Badarpur Border and then ran away, he said.

The girl was rescued from Badarpur Extension.