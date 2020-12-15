College funds: DUTA seeks meeting with CM

NEW DELHI

15 December 2020 00:20 IST

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding the release of grants to the 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by the AAP government.

Stating that funds released by the government to six colleges in September and other colleges later were not enough to pay pending salaries to employees, the DUTA said that close to 2,000 teachers and non-teaching staff have been affected.

The DUTA has requested a meeting with the CM to discuss the matter.

“Withholding grants citing excuses such as non-formation of governing bodies, paucity of funds, audits and corruption charges on these colleges is unwarranted and will cause irreparable damage to the reputation of these institutions and demoralise the employees and students,” the letter read.