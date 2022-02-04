Coldest February day in 19 years

NEW DELHI

04 February 2022 01:26 IST

With a maximum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius, Thursday was the coldest February day in the Capital since 2003.

The maximum temperature was eight degrees lower than normal as overcast conditions prevailed with strong winds blowing up to 40 kmph.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees warmer than normal. A few places in the city received light rain as well with the weather station at Safdarjung recording 0.2 mm of rainfall.

Advertising

Advertising

The change in weather, the IMD said, was under the influence of a western disturbance and high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal to north-west India.

The forecast for Friday says “partly cloudy sky with very light rain”. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 17 and 9 degrees respectively.