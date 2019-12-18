Cold weather conditions to continue

After recording the coldest day in 16 years on Monday, the maximum temperature fell further on Tuesday to 12.2 degrees Celsius. The Met department has said that cold weather conditions are likely to prevail on Wednesday as well and the temperatures will rise thereafter.

The minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees, 2 degrees warmer than the normal for this time of the year and the maximum temperature was 10 degrees colder than the normal on Tuesday.

According to private weather forecaster SkyMet, this is the lowest maximum temperature in 17 years. Prior to this, Delhi had recorded lowest maximum temperature at 11.2 degree Celsius on December 31, 2002.

“Due to low level cloud cover and cold north-northwesterly winds over northern parts of the country, cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue to prevail over northern parts of India on Wednesday. Its intensity and spread is very likely to decrease on Thursday and abate thereafter,” the MeT department said.

It added that due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense fog is also very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of northern India.

Forecast for Thursday

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 14 and nine degrees Celsius on Thursday with a party cloudy sky