Cold wave may ebb from Thursday, wet spell to follow

January 18, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that rainfall/thunderstorm is likely to commence from January 22 in the plains due to an active western disturbance

The Hindu Bureau

The Capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the season’s normal. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

In the grip of a second cold wave this winter, the Capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the season’s normal, at the Safdarjung base weather station, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at a normal 19.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said Delhi is likely to have partly cloudy sky with mist/shallow fog on Wednesday morning, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 21 and three degrees Celsius, respectively.

In its forecast, the department said the cold wave is likely to abate from January 19 under the influence of two western disturbances in quick succession that are likely to affect north-west India on January 18 and 20.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions [are] very likely over many/some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan till January 18, after which minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius,” it said.

Light rain expected

Predicting rain, the IMD added that an active western disturbance is very likely to affect the nation’s north-west during January 21-25, bringing snowfall in the western Himalayan region from the early hours of January 21. In the plains, rainfall/thunderstorm is likely to commence from January 22, with peak activity on January 23 and 24.

For Delhi, specifically, the IMD has forecast “Very light rain likely at many places on January 22, light to moderate rain/thundershower at a few places on January 23 and at most places on January 25”.

