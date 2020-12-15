Cold wave likely to grip Delhi by end of the week

NEW DELHI

15 December 2020 00:19 IST

The mercury took a dive on Monday with clear skies and cold winds blowing across the Capital.

The maximum temperature fell to 19.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees colder than normal. The minimum fell to 8.4 degrees, which is normal for the season. This comes after a warmer than usual first two weeks of December.

The Meteorological Department said temperatures are set to drop further as cold winds are likely to continue to blow towards the Capital from the Himalayas, which received fresh snowfall over the weekend under the influence of a Western Disturbance.

The weather system also brought light rain to the city, kicking off a dip in temperatures.

Mainly clear sky with moderate fog in the morning is forecast for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle between 21 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Cold wave-like conditions are forecast on December 17 and 18.