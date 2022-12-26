ADVERTISEMENT

Cold wave in Delhi makes Christmas coldest day this season so far

December 26, 2022 01:12 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The India Meteorological Department said that cold wave conditions are likely to continue for the next two days

The Hindu Bureau

Women seen wrapped in warm clothes during a cold morning in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushapakar

Christmas brought the season’s coldest day for the capital so far, as the maximum temperature in fell to 16.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The day time temperature was five degrees below the normal for the year, resulting in cold wave conditions. Sunday’s minimum temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees less than normal, while the maximum temperature was four degrees colder than the previous day.

In its forecast, the IMD said that the coming nights are likely to get colder and there is a possibility of fog during mornings. The forecast for Monday reads “mainly clear sky with dense fog in the morning and cold wave conditions at many places”, while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 19 and four degrees Celsius, respectively. Cold wave conditions are likely to continue for the next two days.

Weather stations at Palam and Gurugram recorded maximum temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius each, while weather stations at the Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 3 and 3.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Fog was reported in the morning, with Delhi Airport announcing that low visibility procedures were in progress in the early hours of the day, but flight operations were normal. The dense fog that has covered nothern India is likely to recede by December 27, the IMD said.

