Cold wave continues to grip city

The cold wave continued in the city for a third consecutive day on Thursday with the minimum temperature in the Capital settling at 3.3 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees colder than normal.
It was also the lowest temperature recorded this season at the Safdarjung station which is the official weather reading of the Capital.
The previous lowest temperature recorded this season was on December 20, at 3.4 degrees Celsius.
While the cold wave is likely to continue on Friday, The India Meteorological Department said that a fresh active western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from January 3 onwards and is very likely to interact with easterlies from the Bay of Bengal to bring scattered to fairly widespread rain, accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh between January 2 and January 5. This would bring relief from the cold wave and cause a rise in temperatures.
The IMD also said that the average minimum temperature this December was the second-lowest in 15 years. The mean minimum temperature (MMT) this December was 7.1 degrees, which settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius last year. In December 2018, the MMT was 6.7 degrees.
