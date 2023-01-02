ADVERTISEMENT

Cold start to the year, mercury to dip further

January 02, 2023 03:28 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

According to the India Meteorological Department, the forecast for Monday read “mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning”

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees visit the Prachin Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place on the first day of the New Year 2023, in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

After a brief respite, cold and foggy conditions made a comeback in the Capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 5.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees colder than the normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It added that the maximum temperature was at 21.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature had risen to 10.7 and 10.2 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In its forecast, the IMD said that due to northwesterly winds from Himalayas over the plains of north-west India, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over noth-west and central India over the next two days. Cold wave conditions are also likely to remain till January 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The forecast for Monday read “mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 20 and six degrees Celsius”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / weather

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US