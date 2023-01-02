Cold start to the year, mercury to dip further

January 02, 2023 03:28 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

After a brief respite, cold and foggy conditions made a comeback in the Capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 5.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees colder than the normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It added that the maximum temperature was at 21.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature had risen to 10.7 and 10.2 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In its forecast, the IMD said that due to northwesterly winds from Himalayas over the plains of north-west India, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over noth-west and central India over the next two days. Cold wave conditions are also likely to remain till January 5.

The forecast for Monday read “mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 20 and six degrees Celsius”.