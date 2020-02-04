Cold morning in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.
At 279, the air quality index of the national capital was in the ‘poor’ category at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The relative humidity was 97 per cent, at 8.30 a.m., said a MeT department official.
The day is forecast to remain clear, with the maximum temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius.
The maximum and minimum temperature on Tuesday were 22 degrees Celsius and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.