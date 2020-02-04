Cold morning in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

At 279, the air quality index of the national capital was in the ‘poor’ category at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The relative humidity was 97 per cent, at 8.30 a.m., said a MeT department official.

The day is forecast to remain clear, with the maximum temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Tuesday were 22 degrees Celsius and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.