Delhi

Cold morning in Delhi

A file photo of a man resting in a park on a cold morning in New Delhi in January, 2020.

A file photo of a man resting in a park on a cold morning in New Delhi in January, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

The city witnessed the minimum temperature settling at 5.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, three notches below the season’s average.

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

At 279, the air quality index of the national capital was in the ‘poor’ category at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The relative humidity was 97 per cent, at 8.30 a.m., said a MeT department official.

The day is forecast to remain clear, with the maximum temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Tuesday were 22 degrees Celsius and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
forecast
Delhi
weather news
weather
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 11:27:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/cold-morning-in-city/article30732499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY