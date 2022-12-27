Cold day conditions continue to prevail in Delhi

December 27, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

Cold day conditions continued to prevail in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling six degrees below normal at 15.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled three degrees below normal at five degrees Celsius. The temperature on Monday was lower than that recorded the previous day which was the lowest of the season.

In other parts of the NCR, Gurugram was the coldest with a maximum temperature of 11.7 degrees while weather stations at Palam and Jafarpur recorded temperatures of 12.6 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius respectively. The coldest minimum temperature was recorded at Ayanagar at four degrees Celsius. Fog lowered visibility on Monday morning to less than 50 metres, impacting vehicle and train movement.

The forecast for Tuesday reads “mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog conditions in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 17 and six degrees Celsius respectively”.

The Meteorological department has forecast that cold wave is likely to abate over the next 48 hours over north-west India. Dense fog conditions are also likely to improve in the next two days.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal. A “severe” cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.