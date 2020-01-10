Cognisable crime in 2018: Delhi with over 2 lakh cases leads 18 metro cities

The national capital registered a total of 2,37,660 cognisable cases followed by Chennai (85,027) and Surat (60,384) among 18 metro cities in terms of crimes in 2018, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released on Thursday.

The NCRB released the 2018 edition of the report, ‘Crime in India’, which stated that Delhi has witnessed a marginal rise in crime cases as compared to 2017. In 2018, Delhi accounts for a 29.6% share of the overall Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) among 19 metro cities.

The total number of IPC and SLL cases registered in 2017 was 2,24,346, according to data from the NCRB.

Chennai ranks second on the list of metro cities, with a share of 10.6%. In 2018, the total number of crime cases registered was 85,027, a sharp rise from 41,573 cases registered in 2017.

Surat in Gujarat, and Mumbai in Maharashtra figure at third and fourth positions with shares of 7.5 and 7.1 % of the overall figure.

Together, India’s 19 metro cities show a modest 10% increase in crime in 2018, according to the data from the latest edition of the ‘Crime in India’ report. In all, 8,02,267 cognisable crimes comprising 5,45,502 IPC crimes and 2,56,765 SLL crimes were registered in 19 metropolitan cities in 2018.

In 2018, the city topped with 460 murder cases followed by Bengaluru (229) and Coimbatore (174). Under the head of death due to negligence, the Delhi records 1,715 deaths where as Chennai (4101) and Bengaluru (834).

In cases of death due to negligence of civic agencies, the city recorded only one death and four deaths in Ghaziabad in 2018. Three deaths were reported in Bengaluru and no deaths in any of the metro cities.

The NCRB said that the city recorded no death due to medical negligence and deaths due to negligence relating to rail accidents.