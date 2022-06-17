Code to crack civils: ‘plan a timetable, stick to it’

Dr. P. V. Lakshmaiah addressing the seminar, organised by The Hindu’s Future India Club in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

June 17, 2022 02:07 IST

Guidance, self-confidence essential: Dr. Lakshmaiah

Plan your time table, stick to your schedule and get up early morning — these were the three mantras shared by noted academician and anthropologist P. V. Lakshmaiah during a seminar on ‘How to crack civil services exam at a young age through degree with civils coaching’ in the Capital on Thursday.

Addressing aspiring candidates at the event, organised by The Hindu’s Future India Club in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, he said civil services exam is not that difficult to crack. “All one needs to do is plan with proper guidance and attempt with self-confidence to crack it,” he said.

Dr. Lakshmaiah said anthropology as an optional subject is helpful in all general studies papers and general essays.

Earlier, former Chief Secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh Mohan Kanda and former Special Chief Secretary to the government of Andhra Pradesh Manmohan Singh addressed the aspirants virtually. This was the second event in a series of four such seminars. The next two are scheduled at Tirupati and Guntur.