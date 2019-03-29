‘Code of ethics for social media needs more work’

The code of ethics recently adopted for the functioning of social media entities during the Lok Sabha election needs to be improved, said election officials here at a panel discussion on Thursday.

Social media companies have agreed to adhere to the code of ethics ahead of the general election. They are supposed to report any model code of conduct violations to the Election Commission.

Among other things, the code includes taking down objectionable posts within three hours during the 48-hour silent period ahead of the election.

East Delhi Returning Officer and District Magistrate, K. Mahesh said, “We had enough time from 2014 to 2019 to evolve this code of ethics which came up only on March 23, whereas the model code of conduct kicked in on March 10. We already had four years, the Election Commission could have had stakeholders and then evolved this code of ethics which could have been more effective now.”

While acknowledging that it was very difficult for social media platforms to ensure violations of the model code do not take place, Chief Election Officer Ranbir Singh stressed on the importance of developing pre-checks for preventive action.

‘Purpose defeated’

Mr. Singh, however, said that even with three hours in hand for the social media companies to take down these posts, damage is still done and the purpose of the regulation defeated. “Additionally, it is very difficult to sanitise social media. Posts can be removed from a principal account or a group of accounts but cannot ensure it is removed from everywhere,” Mr. Singh said.

Terming the code of ethics a first step, former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi said that earlier social media companies were not willing to talk to the government. However now, it was a sign of progress that pressure from multiple countries were making these companies come to the table. He also argued that banning of anonymous online accounts would help solve a lot of problems with regard to fake news and abusive content.

Lacks transparency

Apar Gupta, a member of a advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation, said that development of the code of ethics lacked transparency and should have taken feedback from stakeholders. He highlighted that the current agreement had been entered into with the Internet and Mobile Association of India, an industry body, and not with social media companies directly.

He argued that it was important to examine the design of social media platforms which were a target to virality, which is often driven by fake news, and asking them to self regulate was contrary to their own interests.