Cobra rescued from Rashtrapati Bhavan

A three-foot-long cobra was rescued from the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. The snake was found sitting inside the security cabin at gate no.8.

“A call was made to our 24-hour rescue helpline and a team was deployed immediately, said animal conservation NGO Wildlife SOS.

The snake, along with another four-foot-long cobra rescued from a farmhouse on Gadaipur-Mandi Road are under observation and will be released back into their natural habitat soon, said the NGO.

Wasim Akram, deputy director (special projects) of Wildlife SOS, said that with heavy rain hitting Delhi, a large number of reptiles struggle to find shelter in the urban jungle.

