Cobra rescued from JNU

A nearly four-foot-long cobra has been rescued by Wildlife SOS from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here. The snake is currently under observation and will be released into its natural habitat once deemed fit.

The cobra created quite a stir at JNU after it was discovered outside the staff quarters on Wednesday. Petrified at the sight of the venomous snake, the residents informed the security personnel, who immediately contacted Wildlife SOS on its 24-hour rescue helpline - 9871963535.

A team of two trained snake rescuers was dispatched to the location immediately. After ensuring that everyone was at a safe distance, the team carefully transferred the distressed snake into a safe transport carrier.

Manju Tripathi, the resident who spotted the cobra, said “The cobra was spotted many times this past week. It had moved to the land behind the staff quarters, so we decided to keep an eye on its movement till the rescue team arrived.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Wildlife SOS co-founder, said, “Wildlife SOS has carried out several rescues from JNU as the sprawling campus is located in a lush green belt and is home to a variety of wildlife, mainly reptiles, nilgais and birds. It is essential that we remain sensitive to the presence of wild animals in the National Capital Region. Sensitive rescues such as this one require patience and skill, and we have professionally trained rescuers who are experienced in handling these snake rescues.”

The common cobra (Naja naja) is one of the four venomous snake species found in the Indian subcontinent.