Coal scam: Ex-Minister Dilip Ray awarded 3-year jail term

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray was on Monday awarded three-year jail term by a Delhi court in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.
Ray was Minister of State (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
Special Judge Bharat Parashar also awarded three-year jail term each to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, and Castron Technologies Ltd’s (CTL) director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on each on them.
The court further imposed ₹60 lakh on CLT and ₹10 lakh on Castron Mining Ltd (CML), also held guilty in the case.
