Coal-fired brick kilns can operate only if they switch to cleaner fuel: NGT

NEW DELHI

18 February 2021 00:30 IST

Panel says kilns running on PNG will be entitled to function beyond March

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that in severe air quality conditions, coal-fired brick kilns cannot be allowed to operate in the national capital region (NCR) unless there is a switch to cleaner fuel.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Unless there is change to cleaner fuel [PNG], brick kilns beyond [ascertained number] cannot be allowed in the NCR. Since there is variance of figures given during March to June, only such number can be allowed which can be sustained throughout the period...”

The tribunal further directed that the short-listing may be done by applying suitable criteria taking into account distance from sensitive locations and compliance of consent conditions for which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State pollution control board can devise an appropriate mechanism.

“Further, location of brick kilns be scattered on pro-rata basis, in different directions of area, having regard to background and carrying capacity parameters. Needless to say, those brick kilns which switch over to PNG will be entitled to operate even beyond the months of March to June and even beyond the limited number mentioned, subject to compliance with law,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Utkarsh Panwar, who sought extension of the applicability of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), to coal fired brick kilns, including those using the zig-zag technology, in NCR during the period when the air quality is in the severe category.

Very poor AQI

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida continued to be in the “very poor” category on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“Surface winds are low and forecast to improve and change in direction to easterly. Better ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively. AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of very poor category for the next two days. AQI is likely to further improve on Feb. 20,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The AQI of Delhi was 324 on Wednesday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 316 and 322.