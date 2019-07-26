Delhi

Coal case: charges framed against Naveen Jindal

NEW DELHI, 28/10/2014:Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Naveen Jindal, in the capital on October 28, 2014. Photo: Ramesh Sharma

‘Acquired block by misrepresenting facts’

A court here on Thursday framed charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal, his company Jindal Steel and Power Limited and four others in a coal block allocation scam case.

The others against whom Special Judge Bharat Parashar framed the charges under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) are D.N. Abrol, Vikrant Gujaral, Anand Goel and Sushil Maroo. The case pertains to allocation of Urtan North coal block in M.P. jointly to JSPL and Monet Ispat and Energy Ltd. The CBI alleged that the accused had acquired the block by misrepresenting the facts to the Screening Committee regarding the end use of the coal.

Counsel for the probe agency submitted that on the date of making presentation before the Screening Committee, JSPL had admittedly not acquired 964 acres of land for its Jharkhand project and placed orders for procuring equipment for a sum of ₹4,340 crore for its Odisha project.

It was a clear-cut case of dishonest misrepresentation by the accused before the Screening Committee and by dishonestly claiming a higher status/stage of preparation, the accused deceived Ministry of Coals, it also submitted.

